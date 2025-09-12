×
WWE Reveals Official WrestleMania 43 Logo For Riyadh 2027

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
WWE has officially pulled back the curtain on the logo for WrestleMania 43, confirming the blockbuster event will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. The reveal came during WWE’s September 12, 2025 press conference, which streamed live across the company’s social media channels.

The design combines WWE’s iconic WrestleMania look with stylistic details inspired by its host city. “WrestleMania” stands out in bold white lettering with gold trim, surrounded by elegant green scrollwork. Above it sits “Riyadh” in stylized type, while the number “43” is displayed in gold with “2027” highlighted below in green.

The choice of green and gold, paired with the ornate detailing, delivers a regal feel that matches Saudi Arabia’s grand presentation, while still preserving the essence of the WrestleMania brand.

The full unveiling of the WrestleMania 43 logo served as the finale to the press event, which also featured appearances from Triple H, Turki Al Al-Sheikh, and several of WWE’s top stars.

