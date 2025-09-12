×
Eddie Kingston Reveals How Tony Khan Helped With Surgery Bills

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
Eddie Kingston Reveals How Tony Khan Helped With Surgery Bills

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared in a video on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel where he opened up about his comeback and revealed how Tony Khan personally stepped in to support him during a difficult time.

Kingston shared how his health insurance failed him multiple times when he needed surgery, leaving him with unexpected bills.

“When I had hernia surgery three years ago, my insurance at the time said that they would cover it. The day of the surgery, they said they couldn’t cover it. So thank god other people took care of that one. I’m still paying for the anesthesia though, still. And then it happened again, same insurance, with the knee surgery. The day of the knee surgery, they said, ‘Oh no, we’re not covering.’ And the surgeon kind of knew that was going to happen because he’s seen this before with this kind of insurance. And he was like, ‘Let me make a couple of calls.’ And then, of course, you know, Tony took care of it. I’ll say it, thank god.”

Looking ahead to his return, Kingston made it clear he is eager to get back in the ring and does not intend to hold back.

“I feel ready to go today if I had to , if I had to. All I do know is , this is the only fact I know , is that when I do come back, I’m at least going to have fun beating the sht out of somebody. And if they beat the sht out of me, fine. Here’s the list, add your name to it. But I’m also going to beat your ass, whoever it is.”

