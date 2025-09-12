×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Ric Flair Says Many Wrestlers Skipped Hulk Hogan Funeral

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
Ric Flair Says Many Wrestlers Skipped Hulk Hogan Funeral

While speaking with Johnny Manziel, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reflected on attending Hulk Hogan’s funeral and shared some candid thoughts.

“I was just watching everybody, does that make sense?” Flair said. “I think there was a lot of wrestlers that should’ve been there that didn’t come, but you know, everybody makes their own choices. He wrestled at a time when it was very political and you had to stand up for yourself. It wasn’t like now where it’s, hey, it’s this way or the highway. You had to fight for your position and he did and he made some enemies along the way and I think those guys didn’t show up. Aside from that, I thought it was nice but I was kind of people watching to see what was going on. I was surprised at some people that didn’t come and surprised at some that did come. I don’t know, it was different. I certainly didn’t stay for the celebration.”

Flair also spoke about his personal relationship with Hogan, noting that despite their on-screen rivalry, Hogan stepped in during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

“We were always depicted as enemies, right? Hogan and Ric Flair, right? But he really was a great guy for me,” Flair explained. “When my son was in rehab in the hospital dying on life support, I needed some money and he leant it to me. He went to five different rehab centers, or six, at 40 grand a whack and I didn’t have insurance. Insurance doesn’t cover that, they take the money in advance. So I was going through money like water back then, plus I was getting a divorce.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy