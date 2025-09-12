Ric Flair Says Many Wrestlers Skipped Hulk Hogan Funeral

While speaking with Johnny Manziel, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reflected on attending Hulk Hogan’s funeral and shared some candid thoughts.

“I was just watching everybody, does that make sense?” Flair said. “I think there was a lot of wrestlers that should’ve been there that didn’t come, but you know, everybody makes their own choices. He wrestled at a time when it was very political and you had to stand up for yourself. It wasn’t like now where it’s, hey, it’s this way or the highway. You had to fight for your position and he did and he made some enemies along the way and I think those guys didn’t show up. Aside from that, I thought it was nice but I was kind of people watching to see what was going on. I was surprised at some people that didn’t come and surprised at some that did come. I don’t know, it was different. I certainly didn’t stay for the celebration.”

Flair also spoke about his personal relationship with Hogan, noting that despite their on-screen rivalry, Hogan stepped in during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

“We were always depicted as enemies, right? Hogan and Ric Flair, right? But he really was a great guy for me,” Flair explained. “When my son was in rehab in the hospital dying on life support, I needed some money and he leant it to me. He went to five different rehab centers, or six, at 40 grand a whack and I didn’t have insurance. Insurance doesn’t cover that, they take the money in advance. So I was going through money like water back then, plus I was getting a divorce.”

