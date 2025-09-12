ESPN Sets Full Lineup Of WWE Programming Before Wrestlepalooza 2025

ESPN is going all in to showcase WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, rolling out an extensive week of coverage and programming ahead of the company’s newest premium live event. The debut show will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20.

The buildup officially kicks off on Thursday, September 19, when ESPN2 airs the Wrestlepalooza Special at 3 p.m. ET, followed by several replays across ESPN2 and ESPN News. On Friday, September 20, fans can tune in at 4 p.m. ET for Road to Wrestlepalooza, a program featuring interviews and storyline highlights that set the stage for the matches.

For the first time, a WWE premium live event will stream in the United States through ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service, signaling the company’s shift away from Peacock. Wrestlepalooza begins with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. A Spanish-language broadcast will be available on ESPN Unlimited, which will also host the Wrestlepalooza Post Show directly after the main event.

The announced card includes four major matches:

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) in tag team action

CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team contest

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar in a singles clash

This marks not only the launch of Wrestlepalooza under the WWE banner, but also the first premium live event to air on ESPN platforms in the United States. The new partnership between WWE and ESPN, announced earlier this year, covers both live streaming of premium events and expanded crossover coverage across ESPN’s television and digital outlets.

In addition, the event is part of WWE’s wider agreement with the Indiana Sports Corp, which secures multiple future dates for major shows in Indianapolis. Wrestlepalooza serves as the opening chapter of that collaboration and is set to be a milestone moment in WWE’s evolving broadcast era.