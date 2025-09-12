×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

ESPN Sets Full Lineup Of WWE Programming Before Wrestlepalooza 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
ESPN Sets Full Lineup Of WWE Programming Before Wrestlepalooza 2025

ESPN is going all in to showcase WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, rolling out an extensive week of coverage and programming ahead of the company’s newest premium live event. The debut show will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20.

The buildup officially kicks off on Thursday, September 19, when ESPN2 airs the Wrestlepalooza Special at 3 p.m. ET, followed by several replays across ESPN2 and ESPN News. On Friday, September 20, fans can tune in at 4 p.m. ET for Road to Wrestlepalooza, a program featuring interviews and storyline highlights that set the stage for the matches.

For the first time, a WWE premium live event will stream in the United States through ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service, signaling the company’s shift away from Peacock. Wrestlepalooza begins with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. A Spanish-language broadcast will be available on ESPN Unlimited, which will also host the Wrestlepalooza Post Show directly after the main event.

The announced card includes four major matches:

  • Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

  • The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) in tag team action

  • CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team contest

  • John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar in a singles clash

This marks not only the launch of Wrestlepalooza under the WWE banner, but also the first premium live event to air on ESPN platforms in the United States. The new partnership between WWE and ESPN, announced earlier this year, covers both live streaming of premium events and expanded crossover coverage across ESPN’s television and digital outlets.

In addition, the event is part of WWE’s wider agreement with the Indiana Sports Corp, which secures multiple future dates for major shows in Indianapolis. Wrestlepalooza serves as the opening chapter of that collaboration and is set to be a milestone moment in WWE’s evolving broadcast era.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy