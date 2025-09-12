×
John Cena Vs Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Wrestlepalooza Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
John Cena Vs Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Wrestlepalooza Main Event

WWE has locked in the blockbuster main event for its first-ever Wrestlepalooza premium live event. Appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter, announcer Joe Tessitore revealed that John Cena will face Brock Lesnar in a singles clash to headline the show.

The reveal on ESPN’s flagship sports program underscores the growing partnership between WWE and its new broadcast home. Wrestlepalooza will be the first premium live event to stream exclusively on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform, and a main event of this magnitude signals the start of a major new era. The rivalry between Cena and Lesnar has dominated Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks, ever since Lesnar made his surprise return at SummerSlam on August 3 to attack Cena following a two-year absence.

This will be their first singles meeting in years, and it comes at a crucial moment in Cena’s farewell tour, which is set to end in December. A win over “The Beast Incarnate” would be one of the most significant milestones of Cena’s final run.

The Indianapolis event already boasts a star-studded lineup. CM Punk and AJ Lee will team together in a historic mixed tag bout against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, while IYO SKY battles Stephanie Vaquer to crown a new Women’s World Champion. The Usos, recently reunited, will also seek payback against The Vision’s Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

