AEW Signs Five-Year Deal To Bring Annual Events To Australia

All Elite Wrestling has locked in a long-term future in Australia, with a new report revealing the company has agreed to a five-year partnership with TEG Sport. The deal ensures AEW will bring events to the country every year through 2029.

The news surfaced on Wrestle Radio Australia, where it was noted the agreement was signed last year. TEG Sport, a division of the TEG group, specializes in working with international entertainment brands to expand into the Australian market. No further details on the financials or structure of the deal have been disclosed.

The announcement follows AEW recently confirming its 2026 tour dates for the region. The company will stage two events: AEW Grand Slam on Saturday, February 14, at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and an AEW House Rules show on Sunday, February 15, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

AEW made its Australian debut this past February in Brisbane, drawing more than 11,000 fans for what became the third-largest gate in company history. That event was later shown as a two-hour special during AEW Collision, with additional matches taped for Ring of Honor programming.

With this new deal in place, AEW is set to make Australia a regular stop on its global schedule, much to the excitement of fans down under.

