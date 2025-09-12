WWE Confirms WrestleMania 43 Will Take Place In Saudi Arabia

Triple H has confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will be staged in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in April 2027, marking the first time the event will be held outside of North America. The news comes after Saudi Arabian sports promoter Turki Alalshikh revealed the information earlier this week, but WWE’s chief content officer made it official in a special announcement.

Speaking on WWE’s YouTube channel, Triple H stated: “We are proud to announce that in 2027 WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.” The announcement follows years of WWE events in the country, beginning in 2018, with major shows such as Night of Champions and Crown Jewel taking place there. Fans in the region already have the Royal Rumble in January 2026 to anticipate, and now a WrestleMania to circle on their calendars.

The show will be positioned as the biggest WrestleMania in history, doubling as part of Saudi Arabia’s 300th anniversary celebrations. It will also be just the third time the Showcase of the Immortals has been hosted outside of the United States, following WrestleMania VI in 1990 and WrestleMania X8 in 2002, both of which were held in Toronto.

Saudi Arabia has been pushing to secure WrestleMania for more than a year, with the partnership strengthened by the launch of WWE Experience in Boulevard City, Riyadh, in 2024. Rumors are already swirling that legends such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin could be tempted back for appearances, with the Kingdom aiming to make the 2027 event a historic milestone on a truly global scale.

Meanwhile, WrestleMania 42 is locked in for Las Vegas next year following the success of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium earlier this year. The city of New Orleans, originally lined up for WrestleMania 42, will now play host to Money In The Bank 2026, with a future WrestleMania still promised.

Indianapolis is also set to remain a major stop for WWE. After hosting the Royal Rumble earlier this year and preparing for Wrestlepalooza next weekend, Lucas Oil Stadium has already been earmarked for a future WrestleMania as well as an upcoming SummerSlam.

Watch the special announcement below: