Negotiations Progress for Dwayne Johnson to Join WWE WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia

The announcement of WWE WrestleMania's first-ever event in Saudi Arabia in 2027 has sparked speculation about potential participants, especially given the significant financial investment from TKO.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, it’s reported that negotiations for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are advancing, with insiders from the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority suggesting that a deal is near completion. The final payment amount for the event may hinge on Johnson's participation, potentially making his payoff the highest for any wrestler in history.

WWE anticipates earning over $100 million for the weekend’s events, with discussions hinting at a matchup featuring the 54-year-old Johnson against either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. An official announcement is expected on Friday in Las Vegas. More updates on other major stars WWE is aiming to recruit can be found in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.