×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Collision Spoilers: What to Expect This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 12, 2025
AEW Collision Spoilers: What to Expect This Week

AEW taped this week’s episode of Collision on Thursday, and the spoilers are available. Here are the results from the taping, per PWInsider:

  • Ian Riccaboni interviewed MJF, who took shots at Mark Briscoe. MJF claimed that blue collar rusts while white collar always wins and mocked Philadelphia before Briscoe appeared on the Tron, challenging MJF to a Tables and Thumbtacks match with No DQ. Briscoe attacked MJF but he escaped.

 

  • Konosuke Takeshita def. Anthony Bowens.

 

  • Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Thekla def. Jamie Hayter, Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Kris Statlander.

 

  • Big Bill def. Max Caster.

 

  • Jerry Lynn spoke with Anthony Bowens backstage when Caster bumped into him, leading to a brawl. Swirl came out, mocking Lynn for trying to mediate, and attacked him. Caster and Bowens eventually made the save but left separately despite Lynn's pleas.

 

  • FTR def. Tommy Billington & Adam Priest.

 

  • Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Oku.

 

  • Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia def. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy