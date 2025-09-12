AEW Collision Spoilers: What to Expect This Week

AEW taped this week’s episode of Collision on Thursday, and the spoilers are available. Here are the results from the taping, per PWInsider:

Ian Riccaboni interviewed MJF, who took shots at Mark Briscoe. MJF claimed that blue collar rusts while white collar always wins and mocked Philadelphia before Briscoe appeared on the Tron, challenging MJF to a Tables and Thumbtacks match with No DQ. Briscoe attacked MJF but he escaped.

Konosuke Takeshita def. Anthony Bowens.

Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Thekla def. Jamie Hayter, Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Kris Statlander.

Big Bill def. Max Caster.

Jerry Lynn spoke with Anthony Bowens backstage when Caster bumped into him, leading to a brawl. Swirl came out, mocking Lynn for trying to mediate, and attacked him. Caster and Bowens eventually made the save but left separately despite Lynn's pleas.

FTR def. Tommy Billington & Adam Priest.

Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Oku.