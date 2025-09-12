Why WWE Chose Washington, DC for John Cena’s Final Match

John Cena's last match is set for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. Initially, many expected the match to occur in Boston, but negotiations fell through over a $7 million site fee, similar to what New Jersey paid for WWE Summerslam. Boston officials deemed the fee excessive, especially considering the potential for low tourism during the holiday season.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that WWE opted for Washington, DC for financial reasons. While it's unclear what DC's site fee was, this decision may also present a chance for President Trump to attend the event, as he will be at the Army vs. Navy football game on the same day.

WWE previously added a RAW show on November 10th, which will mark Cena’s final appearance in what is essentially his hometown. WWE and UFC have been known to secure high site fees that cities often cover, anticipating the tourism boost from such events.