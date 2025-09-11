×
Jerry Lawler Suffers Another Stroke

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 11, 2025
Jerry Lawler Suffers Another Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has suffered another health scare, but the positive news is that he is already recovering.

TMZ Sports reported that Lawler recently experienced a stroke while in Florida. His daughter confirmed the incident, explaining that she is now bringing him back to his primary residence, where he will take a few weeks to rest and recover before returning to his usual routine.

Lawler had been scheduled to appear at HorrorHound Weekend in Cincinnati this Friday, but event organizers announced that he would no longer be attending, citing personal matters.

This is not the first time the 75-year-old legend has faced serious health issues. He suffered a major stroke in 2023, which required a stay in the ICU before he was able to begin outpatient rehabilitation. He also suffered a stroke in 2018, and in 2012 he endured a heart attack while broadcasting WWE Monday Night Raw.

Fans most recently saw Lawler on television in February, when he was shown in the crowd during WWE SmackDown in Tennessee, smiling and enjoying the event.

Despite this latest setback, those close to Lawler are confident he will make a full recovery.

Wishing all the best and a speedy recovery to “The King.”

