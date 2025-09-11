WWE Hall Of Famer Set For Return Soon

Rey Mysterio could soon be back in action. PWInsiderElite.com reports the WWE Hall of Famer is “getting closer to returning to the ring” and is expected at the WWE Performance Center next week for the final steps of medical clearance.

Mysterio has been sidelined since April after suffering a torn groin over WrestleMania 41 weekend. Though he had hoped to return last month, recovery from such an injury is notoriously tough, especially for a high-flyer. WWE has been careful not to rush his comeback.

Before his injury, Mysterio was a fixture on SmackDown, battling Legado Del Fantasma and Santos Escobar. Meanwhile, his son Dominik has risen to the top on Raw, capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

The return of Rey Mysterio is expected to provide a major boost to SmackDown and add another big name back to WWE programming.

