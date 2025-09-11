×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tony Khan Open To AEW Women’s Continental Classic Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 11, 2025
Tony Khan Open To AEW Women’s Continental Classic Tournament

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he is very open to the idea of launching a women’s Continental Classic tournament at some point in the future.

The men’s version of the tournament debuted in 2023 and has quickly become a staple of AEW’s calendar, with this year’s edition set to conclude at Worlds End. While a women’s tournament is not yet in the works, Khan believes it would be an exciting addition once the roster is fully healthy and able to compete at the highest level.

Speaking on Q93 radio in New Orleans, Khan was asked about the possibility of introducing a women’s Continental Championship and acknowledged the potential, but pointed to the injury setbacks the division has faced this year.

Eddie Kingston and Kazuchika Okada were the winners of the first two men’s tournaments, with Okada later unifying the Continental and International Championships. Meanwhile, Khan has given similar responses regarding the introduction of AEW Women’s Tag Team titles, reiterating that timing depends on the division’s health. Despite those hurdles, he insists the AEW women’s division is currently enjoying its best year yet in 2025.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy