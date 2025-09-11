Tony Khan Open To AEW Women’s Continental Classic Tournament

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he is very open to the idea of launching a women’s Continental Classic tournament at some point in the future.

The men’s version of the tournament debuted in 2023 and has quickly become a staple of AEW’s calendar, with this year’s edition set to conclude at Worlds End. While a women’s tournament is not yet in the works, Khan believes it would be an exciting addition once the roster is fully healthy and able to compete at the highest level.

Speaking on Q93 radio in New Orleans, Khan was asked about the possibility of introducing a women’s Continental Championship and acknowledged the potential, but pointed to the injury setbacks the division has faced this year.

Eddie Kingston and Kazuchika Okada were the winners of the first two men’s tournaments, with Okada later unifying the Continental and International Championships. Meanwhile, Khan has given similar responses regarding the introduction of AEW Women’s Tag Team titles, reiterating that timing depends on the division’s health. Despite those hurdles, he insists the AEW women’s division is currently enjoying its best year yet in 2025.

