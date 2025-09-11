WWE NXT Viewership Sees Small Decline But Holds Steady In Key Demo

WWE NXT on Tuesday night averaged 654,000 viewers on The CW, a slight dip of 0.2 percent from the previous week. This marked the second-lowest audience for the show since July 15.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT scored a 0.14 rating, matching last week’s number and tying the second-lowest demo rating since mid-July.

Among network shows in prime time, NXT ranked ninth out of ten in the demo, ahead of only a repeat of CBS’ NCIS Origins. The main competition in sports came from a WNBA game on ESPN, which pulled in 1.034 million viewers and also scored a 0.14 in 18-49.

Compared to the same week last year, when the show was still airing on USA Network, NXT’s overall viewership rose 4.1 percent. However, its demo rating dropped by 26.3 percent, highlighting that the audience on network TV continues to skew older.

