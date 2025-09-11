Saraya Opens Up About Missing WWE And Teases In-Ring Comeback

Saraya sat down with Dave LaGreca and Natalya Neidhart on Busted Open Radio to promote her new memoir and open up about her career, her health, and the possibility of a wrestling comeback.

The former WWE Divas Champion admitted she still misses being part of the WWE family. “I’m always going to have that feeling, because WWE is doing amazing things right now. I miss being in the locker room. I miss being around people like Natty. I miss my sisters. I miss being a part of these things,” she said.

She also spoke about AJ Lee’s return, calling her longtime friend her “fairy godmother.” Watching AJ step back into the spotlight hit her deeply. “She was one that took me under her wing when I first came up on the roster, and we traveled together. My social media has blown up. I cannot go on there without hundreds of thousands of people doing videos being like, ‘Please bring Saraya back. Please bring Paige back.’ It made me emotional. People still like me, and they still want me to be around. That’s probably the best feeling in the world for me.”

That fan support has sparked real thoughts of returning. Saraya revealed that her neck is fully healthy and she feels ready to train again. “I want to start training again. I want to get in the ring and bring back the Paige that I was in NXT. I watched a match I had with Natty a couple of days ago, and I thought, man, I just miss that side of me. I need to get back in the swing of things again. So if I ever do come back…”

She confirmed she is serious about the idea, even planning to train with Natalya at the legendary Dungeon. “I’m ready to come back. I want to get my cardio back and get the ring rust off. I found my love for it again. This is such an exciting time for wrestling, and I miss it. If I ever come back, people are going to be surprised at what I can do. I’m going to credit Natty because I am coming to the Dungeon. I’m going to come there for a good month, and we are going to sweat.”

Saraya admitted that despite her decorated career, doubt sometimes creeps in. “I know I’ve done a lot, and I know my career has been really great, but it was cut short with the neck. Now my neck is healthy. Now I’m in full health. I want to start training again and get back in the ring.”

She also reflected on her new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. The writing process was far more personal than expected. Initially unhappy with a ghostwritten draft, she scrapped it and started again with help from her friend Taylor. “I wanted it to feel like my diary. It was exhausting, mentally draining, like therapy sessions going over chapters. It was very emotional, especially the chapter with Fade to Black, because I had never talked about it before. If I was going to do a book, I had to tell everything. Once it was done, it was rewarding. I can’t believe it’s out there. It makes you feel vulnerable, but at least people are hearing it from me.”

Natalya praised the memoir for capturing Saraya’s real voice, something Saraya insisted was her top priority.