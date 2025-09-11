×
WWE To Step Back From Head-To-Head Battles With AEW Shows This Year

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 11, 2025
After months of going head-to-head, WWE appears to be stepping back from countering AEW pay-per-views for the rest of 2025. WrestleVotes reports that no further direct clashes are on the schedule.

“According to a source with direct knowledge of WWE’s remaining 2025 schedule, there doesn’t appear to be any more counter-programming against AEW pay-per-views for the rest of the year,” the outlet noted.

The dates tell the story. On October 18, when AEW runs WrestleDream, WWE will be in Japan for a SuperShow, but the time difference rules out real competition. AEW’s Full Gear on November 22 has no WWE event opposite it, with Survivor Series set for the following weekend. And while WWE initially considered slotting John Cena’s retirement match against AEW’s Worlds End on December 27, they instead booked two untelevised holiday shows in Tampa and Pittsburgh.

This marks a change from WWE’s summer strategy, when NXT specials regularly went head-to-head with AEW pay-per-views. The final showdown is still to come, with Wrestlepalooza on September 20 running directly opposite AEW All Out.

