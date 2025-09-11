×
WWE Ends 15-Year Post-Christmas Madison Square Garden Tradition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 11, 2025
WWE Ends 15-Year Post-Christmas Madison Square Garden Tradition

WWE is bringing an end to a long-running holiday tradition in the Northeast. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the company will not be holding its annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden this year, marking the first time since 2009 that the holiday tradition will not take place.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that WWE will instead stage a live event in Baltimore, Maryland on December 26. For fans, this change comes as a surprise, as the MSG holiday show has been considered a staple of WWE’s live event calendar and often featured big names and unexpected moments.

While the Garden will not host the December 26 event, WWE is not stepping away from the venue entirely. Madison Square Garden is still set to host the November 17 episode of Monday Night Raw, which will also serve as John Cena’s farewell appearance at the legendary arena as part of his retirement tour.

The cancellation of the December 26 show reflects WWE’s evolving live event approach. The company has scaled back its domestic, non-televised house show schedule in recent years, a move many wrestlers have supported as it allows for more rest during the demanding schedule.

Ending the 15-year tradition at Madison Square Garden signals a shift, as the holiday shows there have long been cherished by fans and performers alike, often providing one-of-a-kind matches that never made it to television. WrestleVotes confirmed the full report on its latest radio broadcast.

