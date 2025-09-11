WWE Explains Why Stephanie Vaquer Missed Raw Contract Signing

WWE fans were left scratching their heads when the scheduled contract signing between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY was suddenly pulled from Raw, leaving their Women’s World Championship match at Wrestlepalooza without its big setup.
Adam Pearce reassured the audience that Vaquer would still be ready for September 20, but offered no reason for the change. Later, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Vaquer was dealing with a minor injury, prompting WWE to pull her from the show.
“She has a minor injury, that’s the situation. I was told by WWE that it’s a minor thing, it’s nothing to worry about, and she’s gonna be doing matches going forward. It came right from the company,” Meltzer explained.
He added that WWE themselves were not entirely sure of the situation earlier in the week. “They weren’t certain about (the severity of the injury on Monday). I heard about it on Tuesday. I asked after she wasn’t there, ‘What’s going on?,’ and they just said, ‘Minor injury, she’s gonna be on the pay-per-view most likely.’”
By the next day, things were cleared up, and Vaquer was confirmed to be fine. She even appeared on NXT, setting up a match for the September 16 Homecoming show at Full Sail University. As of now, her Wrestlepalooza showdown with IYO SKY is still on.
