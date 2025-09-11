WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia Promises To Be The Most Star-Studded Show Ever

WrestleMania 43 in 2027 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious events WWE has ever attempted, with Saudi Arabia determined to make it a spectacle unlike any other in company history.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Saudi officials are investing staggering sums of money to ensure the card is loaded with the biggest names imaginable.

“They’re putting up an incredible amount of money, a ridiculous amount of money. And the idea is to present the most star-studded show ever by far. Anyone. Money’s no object. Any name you can imagine, obviously they’re going to be after,” Meltzer said.

Beyond simply hosting the event, Saudi Arabia wants to play a major role in shaping the lineup itself.

“They have matches that they want, and they’re working really, really hard to get. Even though it’s a couple of years, I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to get them, but they’re gonna spend a lot of money to get what they want, obviously.”

That ambition could extend to coaxing legendary names out of retirement for the historic show.

“Yes, we’re talking about anyone coming out of retirement. Anyone with big name value, if they want to do it, they’ll be able to get a lot of money for this show. That’s what they want,” Meltzer explained.

When pressed on names such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Steve Austin, Meltzer noted:

“Neither Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels nor Rock vs. Austin are matches I’ve heard specifically. But I would presume all of those people will be contacted. And if they want to do it, even if it’s just for the payday, they’ll be able to do it.”

The blockbuster event is tied to Saudi Arabia’s 300th anniversary celebrations, with Turki Al-Alshikh spearheading the plans. According to Meltzer, Al-Alshikh has ultimate control over the project, holding more influence than even TKO’s Ari Emanuel or WWE President Nick Khan due to his financial resources.

If these efforts materialize, WrestleMania 43 will not only be the first edition of the event held outside North America, but it could also go down as the most extravagant show WWE has ever produced.

