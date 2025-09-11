Daniel Garcia Joins The Death Riders After Betraying Darby Allin On AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia concluded with a post-match brawl that resulted in a major character shift for Daniel Garcia. Garcia attacked Darby Allin and aligned himself with The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), ending the show standing over a fallen Allin. The turn occurred after a $500,000 Ten-Man Tag Team Match that saw The Young Bucks and The Death Riders defeat the team of Brodido and The Opps.

Garcia’s turn is the culmination of a storyline that has been developing for months. He has been portrayed as a character conflicted between his identity as a technical “pro wrestler” and a “sports entertainer,” a struggle that was a central theme of his time with the Jericho Appreciation Society. In recent weeks, he has shown a growing aggression and frustration, and had a competitive match against Darby Allin on a recent episode of Collision that ended with a handshake, suggesting a mutual respect between the two.

That respect was nowhere to be found at the conclusion of Dynamite. After the main event, The Death Riders attacked Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. Darby Allin ran to the ring to make the save, but was ambushed from behind by Garcia. The segment concluded after Marina Shafir introduced a steel chair, which Garcia used to stomp Allin’s face into as the broadcast went off the air. Garcia’s actions signal a definitive choice to embrace his more aggressive side and join the violent faction.

The addition of Garcia strengthens The Death Riders and adds a new dynamic to the faction warfare within AEW. The attack on Allin immediately creates a new, personal rivalry, while the post-match assault on heavyweights Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs serves as a statement to the rest of the roster.

This major development comes just ahead of the AEW All Out pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 20. The updated card for the event features multiple championship matches and grudge matches.

Full Card for AEW All Out 2025:

AEW World Championship Match: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho

AEW Women’s World Championship Four-Way Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

AEW Unified Championship Three-Way Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) or Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita or Anthony Bowens vs. Mascara Dorada or The Beast Mortos

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)