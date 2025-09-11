×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Daniel Garcia Joins The Death Riders After Betraying Darby Allin On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 11, 2025
Daniel Garcia Joins The Death Riders After Betraying Darby Allin On AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia concluded with a post-match brawl that resulted in a major character shift for Daniel Garcia. Garcia attacked Darby Allin and aligned himself with The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), ending the show standing over a fallen Allin. The turn occurred after a $500,000 Ten-Man Tag Team Match that saw The Young Bucks and The Death Riders defeat the team of Brodido and The Opps.

Garcia’s turn is the culmination of a storyline that has been developing for months. He has been portrayed as a character conflicted between his identity as a technical “pro wrestler” and a “sports entertainer,” a struggle that was a central theme of his time with the Jericho Appreciation Society. In recent weeks, he has shown a growing aggression and frustration, and had a competitive match against Darby Allin on a recent episode of Collision that ended with a handshake, suggesting a mutual respect between the two.

That respect was nowhere to be found at the conclusion of Dynamite. After the main event, The Death Riders attacked Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. Darby Allin ran to the ring to make the save, but was ambushed from behind by Garcia. The segment concluded after Marina Shafir introduced a steel chair, which Garcia used to stomp Allin’s face into as the broadcast went off the air. Garcia’s actions signal a definitive choice to embrace his more aggressive side and join the violent faction.

The addition of Garcia strengthens The Death Riders and adds a new dynamic to the faction warfare within AEW. The attack on Allin immediately creates a new, personal rivalry, while the post-match assault on heavyweights Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs serves as a statement to the rest of the roster.

This major development comes just ahead of the AEW All Out pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 20. The updated card for the event features multiple championship matches and grudge matches.

Full Card for AEW All Out 2025:

  • AEW World Championship Match: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

  • AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho

  • AEW Women’s World Championship Four-Way Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla

  • AEW Unified Championship Three-Way Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) or Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita or Anthony Bowens vs. Mascara Dorada or The Beast Mortos

  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

  • Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

  • MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

  • Trios Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy