Hangman Page Vs Kyle Fletcher For AEW World Title Set For All Out In Toronto

AEW has locked in the main event for this year’s All Out pay-per-view. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher on Saturday, September 20, when the company heads to Toronto, Canada.

The showdown was set during Wednesday’s Dynamite. After the opening contest, Fletcher of the Don Callis Family interrupted Page, stepping onto the stage to confront the champion face to face. Page invited him into the ring, where the two exchanged heated words.

Page admitted Fletcher is a rising star with undeniable talent, but questioned whether he was truly ready for the top spot. Fletcher fired back, insisting that his time is now, claiming he is in peak form and prepared to lead AEW as its World Champion.

Page then laid down the challenge: Fletcher would get his shot at the AEW World Championship at All Out, but only if he faced him alone, without backup from the Don Callis Family. Fletcher agreed, promising it would be “man on man,” and vowed to leave Toronto as champion.

With the AEW World Title bout now official, the All Out card on September 20 is shaping up as follows:

AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

Coffin Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona

