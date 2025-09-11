WWE WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Heading To Saudi Arabia In 2027

WrestleMania could be about to make history with its first-ever move outside North America. A prematurely issued press release has revealed plans for WrestleMania 43 to be staged in Saudi Arabia in 2027. The announcement was quickly withdrawn, but insiders confirm the information is accurate, with an official statement from WWE expected soon.

The release, written in Arabic, confirmed that the 2027 edition of the “Showcase of the Immortals” will be hosted in the Kingdom. If finalized, it will mark a milestone moment for WWE, as all previous WrestleManias have been held exclusively in the United States or Canada.

The company’s ties to Saudi Arabia stretch back to 2018, when WWE entered a decade-long partnership with the Kingdom under the “Vision 2030” initiative. That deal included producing two large-scale premium live events each year and has been among the most financially beneficial arrangements in WWE history. Reports suggest WWE receives around $50 million for each show staged in Saudi Arabia, generating roughly $100 million annually. In some cases, a single Saudi event has produced more revenue than a WrestleMania live gate.

This lucrative agreement falls under the umbrella of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company created after WWE merged with UFC. TKO itself has also expanded its relationship with Saudi Arabia through its sovereign wealth arm, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Earlier this year, TKO was named managing partner of a PIF-backed boxing league designed to disrupt the global boxing market.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF has become increasingly influential in international sports, backing LIV Golf and owning Premier League side Newcastle United. Hosting WrestleMania would further cement the Kingdom’s position as a global sports hub and reflect WWE’s ambitions to grow its most prestigious event worldwide.

Should this plan be confirmed, WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia will not only reshape the history of WWE’s biggest spectacle but also stand as the defining moment in the company’s evolving global partnership with the Kingdom.

