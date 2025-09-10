×
Nick Hogan Named Sole Beneficiary Of Hulk Hogan Estate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 10, 2025
Nick Hogan Named Sole Beneficiary Of Hulk Hogan Estate

A clearer picture has emerged regarding the future of Hulk Hogan’s estate following his passing earlier this summer. Court filings obtained by US Weekly reveal who will benefit from the assets left behind by the wrestling legend.

According to the documents, Hogan’s son Nick is named as the sole beneficiary of his estate, while his wife, Sky Daily, is listed as the surviving spouse. Notably absent is Hogan’s daughter Brooke, who formally requested to be removed from her father’s will in 2023.

The filings outline roughly $5 million in assets, including $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal and intellectual property, and rights to Hogan’s publicity valued at $4 million. There is also an unspecified amount tied to a potential medical malpractice lawsuit connected to Hogan’s final surgery, which is being pursued by Daily.

Nick Hogan has asked to serve as co-personal representative of the estate alongside Hogan’s longtime lawyer Terry McCoy, who he has also requested be named curator. The records further reveal that Hogan’s will was originally executed in 2016 and revised four times, with the most recent changes made in 2023.

Hogan passed away in July at the age of 71 due to complications from neck surgery, where his phrenic nerve was reportedly compromised. That operation is central to the malpractice claim still under review.

In a separate legal matter, Nick Hogan is pursuing action against radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge over a documentary focused on the infamous sex tape scandal involving Hogan and its impact on Bubba’s life and career. The documentary was screened in Florida this week, with Brooke Hogan making an appearance at the event.

