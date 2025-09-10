Speed Women’s Championship Final Confirmed For No Mercy

The finals for the Speed Women’s Championship opportunity at NXT No Mercy are now locked in.

Laney Reid secured her spot after pulling off a major upset against Faby Apache on Tuesday’s NXT. As the match reached its closing moments, Natalya made her way through the crowd to confront Apache, her scheduled opponent at Worlds Collide. The distraction proved costly, as Apache missed a swanton bomb attempt, allowing Reid to land a running knee strike and score the unexpected victory.

Candice LeRae, who made history as the first-ever Women’s Speed Champion, advanced last week by defeating TNA’s Xia Brookside. Reid and LeRae will now collide in the tournament final, with the winner earning the chance to challenge Sol Ruca for the championship at No Mercy on September 27.

The Speed titles were first introduced to the NXT brand at the Great American Bash, following weeks of Sol Ruca appearing on television with her championship, which she won earlier in the year. Meanwhile, the status of the Men’s Speed Championship remains unclear, as El Grande Americano has yet to defend or even appear with the title on NXT.