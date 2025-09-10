×
Big Update On Cody Rhodes And WWE Wrestlepalooza

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 10, 2025
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has confirmed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza premium live event on Saturday, September 20. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Levesque ended speculation that Rhodes’s role in the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie would keep him from the event.

“I’ll give you a spoiler right now. Cody will be back [in] Indianapolis,” Levesque said, reassuring fans who were concerned about the champion’s absence.

Rhodes has been in Australia filming as Guile in the live-action adaptation, taking time off WWE television after being attacked by Drew McIntyre on the August 22 episode of SmackDown. Reports suggested his filming schedule would wrap in time for Wrestlepalooza, and Triple H’s confirmation now makes it official.

Although his match has not yet been announced, the build toward Rhodes vs. McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship has been clear. The show is also set to feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, a bout for the Women’s World Championship, a mixed tag team match, and the Usos vs. The Vision.

The full interview with Triple H, where he also discussed WWE’s new partnership with ESPN, can be seen on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

