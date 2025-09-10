CM Punk Injury Fears Put To Rest After Raw Incident

CM Punk had fans buzzing after a shaky moment on Raw, but a new update clears the air: he is not injured.
During the September 8 episode in Milwaukee, fan footage showed Punk exiting the ring awkwardly during a commercial break, hitting his back against the apron on the way down. Clips quickly spread online, sparking fears that the former world champion had suffered another setback.
PWInsiderElite.com reports those fears are unfounded. “In asking around today, we are told no one heard anything about Punk being hurt and everyone dismissed it as one of those stories that spread online but have no bearing in fact,” the outlet noted.
Since his WWE return in 2023, Punk has battled through his share of injuries, including a torn triceps suffered at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Now healthy, he is embroiled in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. That feud escalated with AJ Lee’s surprise comeback on SmackDown, where she confronted Lynch.
The drama continues at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, where Punk and AJ will team against Rollins and Lynch in a mixed tag team showdown.
