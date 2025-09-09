WWE NXT Results - September 9, 2025

Tonight on NXT, we have a WWE Women's Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender Match pitting Fatal Influence, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Culling against each other, Hank & Tank get their NXT Tag Team Title rematch against the tag champs, DarkState, Je'Von Evans and Josh Briggs collide, Ethan Page battles Tavion Heights in a Flag Match, Lainey Reid and AAA's Faby Apache face off in a Women's Speed Match and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Clips of Zaria & Sol Ruca, The Culling (Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Niko Vance & Shawn Spears), Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) arriving to NXT open the show.

At ringside, Je'Von Evans calls out Josh Briggs. Briggs comes out and Evans attacks him. Ava and officials come out to break this up but Evans takes out Briggs and an official comes out and we have our first match.

Match 1: Je'Von Evans -vs- Josh Briggs

Evans strikes Briggs and climbs the ropes and hits a Frog Splash and covers for a near fall. Briggs is punched and chopped in the corner and then Briggs comes back with some right hands to Evans knocking him down. Briggs gets on Evans and punches him and then kicks him while he's down. Evans gets some elbows in the corner and then gets struck across the face by Briggs. Evans punches Briggs and Evans is taken down with a clotheslines and a Boss Man Slam and Evans is covered for a two count. Briggs slaps Evans in a chinlock chokehold and Evans punches his way out of the hold. Evans takes Briggs down with two headscissor takedowns and then knocks Briggs into the ropes. Evans gets slammed off the apron and Briggs then slams Evans' head into the apron and then into the announce desk. Evans counters a chokeslam onto the announce desk and jumps into the ring and flies back out and slams through Briggs and the announce desk and we cut to a commercial break.

We're back, and Briggs has Evans on the mat and gets Evans in a headlock. Briggs covers Evans and Evans kicks out at two. Evans is placed in another headlock and Evans punches out of the hold again. Evans tries to lift Briggs but fails, instead, he clocks Briggs with some right hands. Briggs pushes Evans off of him and Evans hits Briggs with a forearm and then gets caught by Briggs who throws him into the ropes and covers him for a two count. Briggs slaps Evans around, Evans is fed up and clock Briggs again. Evans kicks Briggs and hits a forearm and then hits a Springboard clotheslines and covers Briggs for two. Briggs catches Evans and Evans hits a stunner and kicks Briggs. Evans kicks Briggs in the face and covers for a near fall. Briggs takes Evans down with a clothesline and Evans flies into Briggs and takes him down. Evans climbs the ropes and hits a Coast to Coast Swanton Bomb and Briggs rolls out of the ring, Evans follows him out. Evans gets thrown into the ringpost and Briggs sends him back in the ring and gets a chair. Evans hits Briggs and jumps off the top rope and Briggs hits a punch as Evans flies through the air. Evans is covered and Briggs gets the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs

Ava is backstage with Ricky Saints and Oba Femi. Femi and Saints argue about what happened last week. Ava says next week, Femi and Saints will be on The Grayson Waller Effect and they can air their grievances then. Trick Williams comes in and asks if everything is set for him to confront DIY. Williams tells Femi that they're not finished yet and heads out.

We see DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) walking backstage, after commercial they'll be in the ring to let us know what's on their minds.

We come back from a commercial break and Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa are in the ring. Ciampa says tonight is extra special as it's their 10yr anniversary. Gargano says he's NXT for life. Ciampa says his last match in NXT was not his last match in NXT and brings up Trick Williams, who interrupts them. Williams says he has finally arrived and that last week DIY got the best of him because it was two on one. He tells Gargano and Ciampa that they're jealous because their crew can't hang with his crew. Gargano invites Williams into the ring, and Williams agrees and says this time, he isn't alone. Carmelo Hayes comes out and stands in front of Ciampa and Gargano. Hayes then turns to Williams and tells Williams that while he's spoken the truth, he's also told some lies. He talks about Williams saying NXT is his house, but DIY built this house and Hayes says he's renovated this house. He tells Williams that Williams is just squatting in their house and rent is due. Hayes tells Williams that next time he's in the ring with greats like them, he needs to keep quiet while the OG's are talking. Williams says he understands why Hayes is upset and brings up the history they have. Williams admits to talking smack about Hayes but he squats where he wants to squat and this is still his house. Ciampa pokes fun at Hayes' height and Hayes tells Ciampa to shut up and tells DIY they're backstabbers. Gargano suggests a tag match at NXT Homecoming - TrickMelo Gang -vs- DIY.

Match 2 - WWE Women's Speed Match: Lainey Reid -vs- Faby Apache

Natalya is in the crowd for this match as she takes on Apache at World's Collide. The bell rings and Apache dropkicks Reid. Apache hits a headscissors sending Reid out of the ring. Apache hits a cannonball off the apron onto Reid and then kicks Reid. Reid is sent in the ring, and she clocks Apache. Apache takes down Reid and Reid rolls up Apache for a near fall. Apache and Reid trade pinning attempts and Reid is taken down with an inverted facebuster. Apache kicks Reid and covers her for a near fall. Reid kicks Apache and covers her for a near fall. Apache hits a Bridged German Suplex and then climbs the ropes. Natalya distracts Apache and Reid kicks Apache in the face gets the win.

Winner: Lainey Reid

Sol Ruca and Zaria are backstage. Zaria asks Sol Ruca what she'll do if she wins the tag titles and has to add another title and then tells Ruca she needs to win because she wants to be a champ too. Hank & Tank come by and the teams both wish the other well for their tag title matches.

A video package featuring Blake Monroe plays. She tells Jordynne Grace that Grace has ruined everything and talks about being busted open last week. She says the Glamour and Evil go hand in hand and that she wasn't humbled or broken but she's been awakened.

Match 3 - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState(c) (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) w/Cutler James & Saquon Shugars -vs- Hank & Tank

Griffin and Tank start the bout. Tank hits Lennox and Hank tags himself in. Griffin is hit with meet in the middle and then covered but Lennox breaks the pin. Hank takes out Lennox and then strikes Griffin. Hank is sent into the turnbuckles and then Lennox is tagged in. Hank is double teamed and covered and Tank breaks the pin. All four men now punch each other in the middle of the ring. Lennox and Griffin are sent out of the ring, Hank & Tank then hit suicide dives onto Lennox and Griffin and we cut to a break.

Back to NXT, Lennox pulls Tank out of the ring and delivers a right hand and then sends Tank back in the ring and covers him. Tank kicks out and strikes Lennox. Tank kicks and punches Lennox and tries pinning Lennox. Lennox hits a spinebuster on Tank and covers for a two count. Griffin is tagged in and Tank is double teamed and then covered for a near fall. Griffin puts Tank in a headlock, Tank hammers out of the hold but is then hit with a spinning powerslam. Griffin covers Tank and Tank kicks out. Griffin pushes and slaps Tank around. Tank fires back with some punches. Griffin and Tank want to tag out but tug of war each other not allowing the other to tag. Lennox and Hank are tagged in and Hank takes Lennox down and slams him. Hank splashes onto Lennox and then hits a bulldog on Griffin. Hank hits a spinning flapjack facebuster and covers Lennox for a near fall. Hank sits Lennox on the top rope and Tank is tagged in. Lennox is superplexed and Tank hits a swanton bomb and covers Lennox for a close call. Hank is tagged in and they go to set up Meet in the Middle. Shugars and James distract Hank & Tank. James says Joe Hendry's name and he appears and chases James. In the ring, Tank is rolled up for the win.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: DarkState

We see hidden camera footage of Ethan Page talking to Myles Borne and tells him to do something different or he'll always lose. Lexis King is in the locker room trashing Borne to Charlie Demspey. Borne comes in and beats up King.

Match 4 - Flag Match: Ethan Page -vs- Tavion Heights

Page goes for the flag before the bell and Heights stops him. Page punches Heights and tries to get his flag again but Heights stops him. Page runs out of the ring and pulls Heights out and hits him against the apron. Page goes for the flag again and is pulled off the top rope. Heights goes to get his flag but decides to spear Page through the ropes send them outside the ring. Heights punches Page and sends him back in the ring and hits him with a Slingblade. Heights climbs the ringpost to get his flag but Page climbs up too and they punch each other on the top rope. Page slams Heights down from the top rope laying Heights and Page out. Page goes for Ego's Edge but Heights counters and climbs the ropes to his flag. Page socks Heights in the back and teases a powerbomb but Heights punches Page down and Page climbs back up stopping Heights from getting his flag. Page pulls Heights off the top rope using his hair and both men crash down to the mat. Page and Heights trade punches in the middle of the ring, and Page connects with a kick and Heights runs at Page and knocks him down. Both men go for their flags, but Page runs at Heights and collides with the turnbuckles. Heights climbs up and Page knocks him off the top rope and then slams Heights into the steel steps. Page gets back in the ring and climbs his corner to get his flag. Heights meets him on the turnbuckle and knocks Page down and gets knocked down as well. Page climbs up again, and Heights runs up and suplexes Page off the top rope. Heights now climbs his corner to get his flag and gets it.

Winner: Tavion Heights

After the match, Heights also grabs the Canadian Flag and lays it on Ethan Page. Tyler Breeze comes out as Heights is waving the US flag. Breeze takes selfies with a fallen Page.

We get a video package for Lola Vice and we see her go back to her roots and she talks about being underestimated.

Fatal Influence watch the above video package. Jacy Jayne asks Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx if they're ready. Fatal Influence is excited to have all the gold.

Match 5 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Elimination Match: The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) w/Niko Vance & Shawn Spears -vs- Zaruca (Zaria & Sol Ruca) -vs- Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) w/Jacy Jayne

Nyx, Paxley and Zaria start. Zaria is taken down and sent outside the ring. Paxley rolls up Nyx and Nyx counters and tries to pin Paxley. Nyx and Paxley trade pinning attempts until Zaria runs in and cleans house. Nyx is kicked and then choked out. Paxley slams into Nyx and Zaria. Dame and Henley are tagged in. Dame kicks Henley and Henley takes down Dame with a body scissors. Henley is sent out of the ring, and Zaria and Dame trade punches and headbutts. Dame kicks Zaria and they both take each other down with clotheslines. Henley hits a cross body and tags in Nyx. Dame is double teamed and Nyx takes out Zaria and covers for a two count. Dame punches Nyx and Nyx tags Henley. Zaria tags out and Ruca drop kicks Dame and Henley. Paxley is tagged in and Nyx is as well. Ruca throws Nyx onto Paxley and then surfs on both of them. Ruca hits a double dropkick, Henley is tagged in and Paxley is sent out of the ring. Henley takes out Niko Vance and Zaria takes out Spears. Dame takes out Nyx and Paxley kicks Nyx. Ruca hits a corkscrew splash on Vance, Dame and Paxley and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Dame slams down Henley and then hits her with an elbow. Dame kicks Henley and throws her into Ruca. Dame clotheslines Henley and covers her for a near fall. Ruca is kicked and Dame hits a flapjack and then gets kicked down by Henley. All three women are laid out and they take turns punching each other. Ruca kicks Henley and Ruca tries to hit a springboard move but Nyx shakes the ropes knocking her down. Jayne and Nyx take out Zaria and Henley hits a Blockbuster on Dame in the ring. Nyx is tagged in and Ruca is slammed onto Dame and Nyx tries to get the pin but they kick out. Nyx hits a Northern Lights on Ruca and gets a two count. Ruca kicks Nyx and Nyx goes for a superplex but Dame comes and gets Nyx on her shoulders and Ruca hits a blockbuster taking out Nyx and Dame. All three women are down and they crawl to their corners and tag out. Zaria takes down Henley and Paxley. Nyx is tagged in and Zaria spins her around and slams her. Zaria throws Paxley and covers her but Dame breaks the pin. Zaruca spear The Culling women and Ruca accidentally hits The Sol Snatcher on Zaria. Nyx covers Zaria and Zaruca have been eliminated. Henley and Nyx celebrated and Dame takes out Nyx and Paxley takes out Henley. Nyx kicks out of a pinning attempt and Henley pulls Dame out of the ring. Jayne punches out Paxley and Nyx covers for a near fall. Henley is tagged in, and Paxley is double teamed and Dame breaks the pin. Nyx and Dame fight to the outside. Dame chokeslams Nyx on the apron and Henley kicks Dame. Paxley kicks down Henley and then goes for a 450 splash but misses. Henley goes for the Fameasser and misses. Dame is tagged in, Henley is double teamed and Dame hits a sitout powerbomb on Henley and The Culling get the win.

Winners and No. 1 Contenders: The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley)

After the match, Jacy Jayne gets on the mic and yells at Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx. As she's yelling we see a car pull up and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from the commercial break, Jacy Jayne is in the ring and she is sick and tired of carrying Fatal Influence and she's not a babysitter. She says she got to where she is on her own and she doesn't need anyone else and she's the greatest NXT Champion of all time. Stephanie Vaquer interrupts Jayne and makes her way out. Vaquer tells Jayne that she gives Jayne credit for beating her but she was a double champ and she did that by herself. She says at Wrestlepalooza she will be a champ again. Jayne says there are three of them and one of her so what will she do? Vaquer asks Jayne if she knows what time it is. Tiffany Stratton comes out and says it feels good to be home and the last time she checked she was the WWE Women's Champion and then rattles off the names of the women she's beaten. Stratton says Jayne isn't the greatest champion of all time. Jayne says Vaquer and Stratton are back to try be cool again and that they're seniors. Stratton says that Mami won't like being called a senior and Rhea Ripley comes out to join Vaquer and Stratton. Ripley asks Jayne if she really thinks she's the greatest NXT champion of all time and that they'll see them at Homecoming next week. Ripley, Vaquer and Stratton run in the ring and punch Jayne, Henley & Nyx out of the ring. Stratton, Ripley and Vaquer celebrate in the ring as Fatal Influence cower outside the ring and we get the end credits.