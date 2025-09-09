Why Bryan Danielson Is Now A Full-Time Commentator On AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Bryan Danielson will now be a full-time commentator for AEW Dynamite. The news was revealed by Khan in a post on Twitter/X and later expanded upon during his appearance on the Battleground podcast.

Khan explained that the idea first came about as AEW prepared for the Forbidden Door event, where Danielson impressed on commentary.

“As we were preparing for Forbidden Door, I thought Bryan would be fantastic on the commentary team for that show, knowing the background he has, knowing his insights into pro wrestling and how prepared he is and how much research he does on pro wrestling worldwide, knowing the stars competing at Forbidden Door, coming from different promotions, stars from Mexico and Japan, and traveling from all over the world to compete at that show in London. Also, I think Bryan’s a great star, and people want to see Bryan Danielson on television and hear Bryan Danielson on television, and thankfully, he’s got very intelligent, insightful things to say when he does talk.”

Khan added that Danielson’s performance exceeded expectations and made the decision an easy one.

“I really thought Bryan would be a great part of the commentary team, and he did a fantastic job on Forbidden Door. So I had talked to him, maybe after his promotional tour of Australia was complete, about Bryan joining us on Wednesday, and it worked out perfect. He’ll be joining us tomorrow night, on Wednesday Night Dynamite as a host, a commentator, providing his really, really valuable insights into pro wrestling. I think it’s great anytime we’re able to bring on Bryan Danielson to do anything in AEW, but especially to provide very, very intelligent, insightful commentary on pro wrestling. That’s a great thing in AEW that we have now with Bryan Danielson as a host on Wednesday night’s Dynamite starting tomorrow.”