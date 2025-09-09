Max The Impaler Announces Departure From NWA

A former NWA champion has confirmed their exit from the company.

Max the Impaler, who signed with the NWA in 2022, announced that they are officially done with the promotion. During their run, Max captured the NWA Television Championship in 2023 and 2024 and also stepped into the spotlight with challenges for both the NWA World Women’s Championship and the NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

“I am no longer with NWA,” Max wrote. “I am thankful for my time there and everyone that supported me. For now that is all I have to say.”

Before arriving in the NWA, Max competed in Ring of Honor, where they entered the 2021 Women’s World Championship tournament that was ultimately won by Rok-C, now known in WWE as Roxanne Perez. Max has also been a regular in Japan, working with Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling while balancing their NWA commitments.

The NWA is now moving forward to its next major show, the Halloween-themed Samhain event, set for October 17 at Center Stage in Atlanta.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).