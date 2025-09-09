×
Tony Khan Calls AEW Collision At 2300 Arena A “Perfect Wrestling Show”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
Tony Khan has shared just how much he enjoyed this past Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision, calling it one of the best nights the company has delivered in Philadelphia.

Speaking with The Battleground Podcast, Khan praised the show, saying it was “really a perfect wrestling show from top to bottom” and possibly the strongest event AEW has held during its residency at the historic 2300 Arena.

“I thought Saturday’s Collision was one of the best shows of the entire year, start to finish. Really a perfect wrestling show top to bottom, I felt like. So, it’s a great way to go into Wednesday Night Dynamite with all this momentum,” Khan said.

The card included standout matches such as Konosuke Takeshita vs Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley vs Daniel Garcia, FTR vs Tommy Billington & Adam Priest, and a stacked eight-woman tag team bout that built toward Toni Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship defense at All Out.

For Khan, returning to the 2300 Arena was a personal milestone. He recalled attending an ECW event at the venue as a 13-year-old while wearing an orange Taz t-shirt. Now, years later, he finds it meaningful to bring AEW to the same building with Taz as part of his broadcast team.

“Tomorrow’s show also finishes up a great three-week stand in an arena in Philadelphia now known as the 2300 Arena, where Taz really broke through and became a top star nationally before he eventually signed and started wrestling on TV worldwide every week. And going back to Philadelphia where a lot of the fans love and respect Taz. There were so many of his fans from the ‘90s back in the building years later.”

“But I loved going back to the building. I hadn’t been there since I was 13 years old and it’s even more special to go back for AEW and to have Taz be a part of our team, it’s really cool.”

Last Wednesday, Taz was quietly inducted into the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame in a segment that was not aired on Dynamite at his own request, as he wanted the spotlight to remain on the current generation of AEW wrestlers.

Khan’s full interview with The Battleground Podcast is available below.

