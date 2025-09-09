The Rock Stars In New Trailer For A24 Movie “The Smashing Machine”

A24 has dropped a brand new trailer for its upcoming film “The Smashing Machine,” which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The movie is scheduled for release on October 3 and is already drawing major attention.

For Johnson, this role could mark a major shift in his career. Known for his action-packed blockbusters, he is now stepping into more dramatic territory, portraying Kerr as a soft-spoken yet complex figure. The film explores Kerr’s rise to MMA superstardom, his painful struggles with addiction, and his relationship with his wife, Dawn.

The project comes from Benny Safdie, who both wrote and directed the movie, with Emily Blunt playing opposite Johnson. At the Venice International Film Festival, “The Smashing Machine” earned a standing ovation, fueling speculation that Johnson could find himself in the mix for serious award consideration.

Interestingly, Johnson bulked up significantly for the role but has since shed a remarkable amount of weight for another Safdie-directed project currently in the works. Beyond that, he is also slated to star in a Hawaiian mob film helmed by Martin Scorsese.

On the wrestling side, Johnson briefly played into John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year before stepping away from the storyline. Cena has since reverted back to his babyface role.