Booker T Slams Ronda Rousey For Disrespecting WWE After Explosive Comments

Ronda Rousey’s latest digs at WWE have not gone unnoticed, and Booker T is not holding back in his response. On his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer ripped into Rousey after she claimed she was booked against Alexa Bliss only because Bliss was selling the most merchandise.

Brad Gilmore quickly pushed back, reminding listeners that WWE is a business built on profit.

“Let me say one thing. There was a show called Mad Men back in the day. Jon Hamm’s character says to someone, ‘That’s what the money is for.’ That’s your decision-making process? Yes. It’s called a business. We want to make money.”

Booker T jumped in, blasting the attitude of stars who come in from the outside and disrespect the industry without fully understanding it. He drew a sharp comparison to Matt Riddle, pointing out how fighters like Riddle talk about “real fights” yet never step back into UFC or bare-knuckle competition.

“That’s the thought process of people coming in. It’s just like when I hear Matt Riddle say somebody can’t fight or he could beat someone up. Well then go back to UFC. Go fight. It’s not that hard. You can go do Bare Knuckle.

There again, if Ronda Rousey wanted to fight, Amanda Nunez is about to make a comeback. She could easily go back to the UFC and get some of that smoke, or any of these other girls. Kayla Harrison, she can go get some of that smoke. There’s a lot of girls out there that don’t mind. Holly Holm, I’m sure she’d do a rematch. You know what I mean? So if you want to fight somebody and really get into it, it’s asinine when I hear these real fighters talk about having a real fight and don’t actually go have a real fight.”

Booker T accused Rousey of spitting in the face of pro wrestling despite everything it gave her. He said fans dislike her for a reason and even her UFC peers have not rallied behind her, which speaks volumes.

“Ronda Rousey is another one. I think the wrestling world opened the doors to her… and she just spit in the face of professional wrestling. There’s a reason why people don’t like you. I don’t hear her old comrades in the UFC saying anything good about Ronda. Nobody’s saying, ‘Let’s bring her back for a reunion,’ or ‘She should be an ambassador.’

Nobody cares about Ronda Rousey but Ronda Rousey. She’s got a very, very high self-esteem. She looks at herself a certain way. But I don’t think anybody else looks at Ronda that way. The business gave her everything, and she just spit in its face.

I can almost guarantee you this, Ronda probably made more money in WWE than she ever did in UFC. And to speak like that about the company that gave her so much? It’s an insult. We really gotta think about letting certain people into our world. Because they can come in, and as soon as they leave, they spit on it like Ronda Rousey just did.”