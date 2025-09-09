×
Wardlow Facing Lengthy Recovery After AEW Return Cut Short

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
Wardlow’s much-hyped AEW return was meant to be a fresh start after more than a year away, but instead it has quickly turned into another setback.

On the September 8 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez revealed that Wardlow tore his pectoral muscle shortly after coming back, an injury that could keep him sidelined for at least six to eight months.

“Yeah, I tell you what, torn pec, that’s like six to eight months. More, probably,” Meltzer said, pointing out the seriousness of the situation.

Alvarez added that AEW is still unsure whether the injury is a full or partial tear, but either way, the former TNT Champion is out of action for the foreseeable future. “I did hear from one person that they weren’t sure the severity of it, so I don’t know if it’s a full tear or just a partial tear, but he definitely tore his pec and he’s going to be gone for a little while.”

Meltzer went further, saying surgery is likely even in the case of a partial tear. “They don’t know the severity of it, but he’s going to need surgery. It’s going to be a long time.”

The setback reportedly happened during a basic lariat on Stokely Hathaway, an ordinary spot that ended Wardlow’s comeback run almost as soon as it began.

“He was set to do some stuff,” Meltzer noted. “He’s on one TV and then he disappeared.”

Wardlow was lined up to join the Don Callis Family and build momentum in his return. Now, the best-case scenario would see him back in March 2026, though recovery could easily stretch into the summer.

