Hechicero Officially Signs With AEW While Keeping CMLL Ties

CMLL and AEW’s working relationship just took another big step, as one of Mexico’s top stars has confirmed his future with All Elite Wrestling.
During this week’s All Elite Show on FOX Sports Mexico, Hechicero revealed that he has officially signed a full-time contract with AEW. The Alchemist explained that while he is now part of the AEW roster, he will continue to represent CMLL as well, working under a rare dual agreement.
“HECHICERO CONFIRMS HE’S NOW PART OF AEW! 👏 To close out the show, the Mexican reveals he’s part of All Elite Wrestling, while still remaining affiliated with CMLL 🤝”
Hechicero is already making waves as a member of the Don Callis Family, where he stands alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer and Kyle Fletcher. His recent showcase included a wild clash with Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor.
With his AEW deal now official, fans can expect to see even more of Hechicero on AEW programming while he continues to shine in CMLL, giving him the best of both worlds.
¡HECHICERO CONFIRMA QUE YA ES PARTE DE AEW! 👏, FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 9, 2025
Para cerrar el show, el mexicano revela que forma parte de All Elite Wrestling, sin dejar de estar vinculado al CMLL 🤝
'Me convierto en el primer luchador con un contrato multi-anual' 📃@hijodelcaballo @natriveramma#AEWxFSMX pic.twitter.com/kPbNVcm8mI
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
Leave a Comment ()