Hechicero Officially Signs With AEW While Keeping CMLL Ties

CMLL and AEW’s working relationship just took another big step, as one of Mexico’s top stars has confirmed his future with All Elite Wrestling.

During this week’s All Elite Show on FOX Sports Mexico, Hechicero revealed that he has officially signed a full-time contract with AEW. The Alchemist explained that while he is now part of the AEW roster, he will continue to represent CMLL as well, working under a rare dual agreement.

“HECHICERO CONFIRMS HE’S NOW PART OF AEW! 👏 To close out the show, the Mexican reveals he’s part of All Elite Wrestling, while still remaining affiliated with CMLL 🤝”

Hechicero is already making waves as a member of the Don Callis Family, where he stands alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer and Kyle Fletcher. His recent showcase included a wild clash with Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor.

With his AEW deal now official, fans can expect to see even more of Hechicero on AEW programming while he continues to shine in CMLL, giving him the best of both worlds.