Diamond Dallas Page Calls Out Tony Khan Over Britt Baker Absence

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has put AEW President Tony Khan on the spot with a very public message about the absence of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Taking to X, DDP went straight at Khan with a blunt question:

“Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker?”

He followed it up by pointing out that Baker has kept herself in top shape and is ready to get back in the mix.

“Rumor has it she’s been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She’s ready and so are the fans.”

Baker has not been seen on AEW television since November 2024, sparking months of speculation about her status and even talk that she wanted out of the company. That chatter has been dismissed by those close to her, with insiders calling the exit rumors “news to them.”

Tony Khan also addressed the situation, giving a vague but hopeful update, saying Baker “will return when the time is right.” He noted her absence is tied to AEW’s rotating talent approach and confirmed she still has more than a year left on her deal.