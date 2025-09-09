WWE NXT Preview For September 9 Episode Featuring Trick Williams And #DIY

The September 9 edition of WWE NXT is set to deliver another loaded night of action as the road to No Mercy continues. With high-stakes bouts and a debut to look forward to, the show promises plenty of intrigue for fans tuning in.
Last week saw the return of #DIY, who made an immediate statement by confronting and taking down Trick Williams. Now, the TNA World Champion will address the duo directly when he calls them out live on NXT.
In a Flag Match, Ethan Page will collide with Tavion Heights. Their rivalry has been building for weeks, and with both men desperate to prove dominance, this clash is expected to be a hard-fought contest.
The NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defend against the rising team of DarkState, Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin. With momentum on their side, DarkState will look to dethrone the champions and claim their first taste of NXT gold.
The women’s division will also take center stage in a number one contenders elimination match to determine who will challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Fatal Influence, The Culling, and ZaRuca will battle it out in what should be a fast-paced contest.
In tournament action, legendary luchadora Faby Apache makes her NXT debut when she faces Lainey Reid in the Women’s Speed Championship tournament. Also scheduled, Je’Von Evans takes on Josh Briggs in singles competition.
WWE NXT lineup for September 9, 2025:
Trick Williams calls out #DIY
Flag Match: Ethan Page vs Tavion Heights
NXT Tag Team Championship: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) vs DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin)
WWE Women’s Tag Team #1 Contenders Elimination Match: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) vs ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & ZARIA)
Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Faby Apache vs Lainey Reid
Je’Von Evans vs Josh Briggs
