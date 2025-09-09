AJ Styles Drops Cryptic Message During WWE Raw Match Against El Grande Americano

AJ Styles wrestled El Grande Americano on the September 8, 2025 edition of WWE Raw. Before the match began, during a commercial break, Styles grabbed the microphone and spoke candidly to the live crowd.
“For the first time in my career, I’ve got no one watching my back. Gallows, Anderson, they’re not here. Michin, she’s on SmackDown. It’s like someone orchestrated a way for me not to win anymore, not to have help. I’ll let you make your own conclusions.
By the way, we are here right now and all over the world, but to rest everybody, is it a commercial break. I’m telling you something that you’re probably not supposed to hear, but somebody doesn’t want me here. What we’re going to do is you’re going to beat the piss out of Grande Americano tonight so that the person that doesn’t want me here anymore can feel a little bit of his pain and mine also.”
AJ STYLES IS CUTTING A PIPEBOMB ON TRIPLE H??#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V2A2rWhgNV, Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) September 9, 2025
