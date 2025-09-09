WWE Hall Of Famer Fred Ottman Undergoes Vascular Surgery

Pro wrestling veteran Leilani Kai has shared that WWE Hall of Famer Fred “Typhoon” Ottman is scheduled to undergo vascular surgery.

Kai made the announcement on her Facebook page, asking fans and friends to keep Ottman and his wife Sheila in their thoughts.

“Today, my dear friend and wrestling brother Fred Ottman (who fans know as Tugboat, Typhoon, and of course The Shockmaster) is undergoing vascular surgery,” Kai wrote. “Fred has given so much of himself to this business, both in the ring and outside of it. He’s always been larger than life, but what I love most is his heart. He has a way of making everyone around him feel cared for, and that’s something truly special.

I want to ask all of you to please lift Fred and his wife Sheila up in your thoughts and prayers today. Sheila has been right by his side through everything, and I know your love and support will mean the world to both of them.

Wishing my friend a safe surgery and a strong recovery. We’re all pulling for you, Fred.”