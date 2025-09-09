Update On WWE Status Of Valhalla, Formerly Known As Sarah Logan

Valhalla’s time in WWE has quietly come to an end.

While The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar continue to appear on Raw, their former manager is no longer listed as an active Superstar. WWE’s website has moved Valhalla, real name Sarah Rowe, to the alumni section, confirming her exit from the company.

Rowe had already revealed back in June that her contract would not be renewed once it expired. Now a free agent, she has not hinted at pursuing another in-ring career.

Fans will remember her early WWE run as Sarah Logan, where she was part of The Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (now AEW’s Ruby Soho). After being released in 2020, she returned briefly in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble before rejoining the roster later that year as Valhalla, managing The Viking Raiders. Her last match came in February 2024 in a Last-Chance Elimination Chamber Qualifier. She later stepped away to focus on her family with husband Erik.

Though her departure was low-key, Rowe told fans she sees it as part of a “Divine timeline.” The Viking Raiders, meanwhile, remain active on Raw, last appearing during Penta’s match with Miro on September 8.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).