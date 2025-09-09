×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Wrestlepalooza Streaming Details Confirmed For September 20

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
WWE Wrestlepalooza Streaming Details Confirmed For September 20

WWE is closing in on its first ever Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, now less than two weeks away. The show will launch the company’s new streaming partnership with ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service, but the latest update has left fans with more questions than answers.

Originally, WWE had intended for the ESPN deal to debut in 2026, but developments around Saturday Night’s Main Event and internal negotiations accelerated the timeline. Wrestlepalooza will now serve as the kickoff to the deal, taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event also revives the Wrestlepalooza name, which dates back to Paul Heyman’s ECW run from 1995 through 2000.

The event is officially set for Saturday, September 20, with doors opening at 5pm ET and a local start time of 6:30pm ET. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET, preceded by a 90-minute Countdown to Wrestlepalooza pre-show.

In recent weeks, confusion has grown among fans regarding how to watch the event. PWInsider has now confirmed that Wrestlepalooza will stream exclusively through the ESPN app in the United States, while international fans can watch via Netflix. Although the plan could shift, sources note that any adjustment would come “very late in the game.”

Once the live broadcast concludes, Wrestlepalooza I will be available on-demand through ESPN, officially closing the door on WWE’s Peacock run as a new era of Premium Live Events begins.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy