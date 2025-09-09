WWE Wrestlepalooza Streaming Details Confirmed For September 20

WWE is closing in on its first ever Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, now less than two weeks away. The show will launch the company’s new streaming partnership with ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service, but the latest update has left fans with more questions than answers.

Originally, WWE had intended for the ESPN deal to debut in 2026, but developments around Saturday Night’s Main Event and internal negotiations accelerated the timeline. Wrestlepalooza will now serve as the kickoff to the deal, taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event also revives the Wrestlepalooza name, which dates back to Paul Heyman’s ECW run from 1995 through 2000.

The event is officially set for Saturday, September 20, with doors opening at 5pm ET and a local start time of 6:30pm ET. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET, preceded by a 90-minute Countdown to Wrestlepalooza pre-show.

In recent weeks, confusion has grown among fans regarding how to watch the event. PWInsider has now confirmed that Wrestlepalooza will stream exclusively through the ESPN app in the United States, while international fans can watch via Netflix. Although the plan could shift, sources note that any adjustment would come “very late in the game.”

Once the live broadcast concludes, Wrestlepalooza I will be available on-demand through ESPN, officially closing the door on WWE’s Peacock run as a new era of Premium Live Events begins.

