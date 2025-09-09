Jey Uso Links Up With WWE Star After RAW Goes Off Air Following Heel Turn Tease

Jey Uso was at the center of the chaos on the latest WWE Raw, with his actions leaving fans stunned by the end of the night.

The show opened with Jey and Jimmy Uso addressing the Milwaukee crowd before they were interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Brons claimed control of the show, but the Usos fired back by mocking The Vision and taking aim at Paul Heyman. A challenge was laid down, though Breakker and Reed initially refused. Things escalated when LA Knight blindsided them, sparking a wild brawl.

In the scuffle, Jey Uso found himself cornered with Knight as Reed prepared for a devastating splash. Knight escaped at the last moment, leaving Jey to take the hit. Tension quickly rose between the two, and Jey was later shown arguing with Knight before storming out on Jimmy, hinting strongly at a heel turn.

The drama carried into the main event, where Knight faced Reed. When Breakker got involved, the Usos hit the ring to even the odds. Together, they cleared the Brons, seemingly uniting against a common enemy. But then came the twist. As the crowd roared, Jey Uso turned and leveled LA Knight with a brutal spear, drawing gasps and heavy boos from the audience.

The shocking moment did not end the chaos. After the cameras stopped rolling, Rhea Ripley made her way out and joined the Usos in the ring. Together they celebrated and YEETed as the stunned Milwaukee crowd erupted in noise, leaving WWE fans with plenty to talk about heading into Wrestlepalooza.