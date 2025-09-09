×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jey Uso Links Up With WWE Star After RAW Goes Off Air Following Heel Turn Tease

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
Jey Uso Links Up With WWE Star After RAW Goes Off Air Following Heel Turn Tease

Jey Uso was at the center of the chaos on the latest WWE Raw, with his actions leaving fans stunned by the end of the night.

The show opened with Jey and Jimmy Uso addressing the Milwaukee crowd before they were interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Brons claimed control of the show, but the Usos fired back by mocking The Vision and taking aim at Paul Heyman. A challenge was laid down, though Breakker and Reed initially refused. Things escalated when LA Knight blindsided them, sparking a wild brawl.

In the scuffle, Jey Uso found himself cornered with Knight as Reed prepared for a devastating splash. Knight escaped at the last moment, leaving Jey to take the hit. Tension quickly rose between the two, and Jey was later shown arguing with Knight before storming out on Jimmy, hinting strongly at a heel turn.

The drama carried into the main event, where Knight faced Reed. When Breakker got involved, the Usos hit the ring to even the odds. Together, they cleared the Brons, seemingly uniting against a common enemy. But then came the twist. As the crowd roared, Jey Uso turned and leveled LA Knight with a brutal spear, drawing gasps and heavy boos from the audience.

The shocking moment did not end the chaos. After the cameras stopped rolling, Rhea Ripley made her way out and joined the Usos in the ring. Together they celebrated and YEETed as the stunned Milwaukee crowd erupted in noise, leaving WWE fans with plenty to talk about heading into Wrestlepalooza.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy