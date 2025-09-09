×
Latest matches added to WWE Wrestlepalooza

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
WWE has added two more high-profile matches to the Wrestlepalooza card following a dramatic episode of Raw.

The Usos reunited to open the show and quickly targeted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After heated words, the brothers pushed for a tag team match that night, but Reed and Breakker refused, declaring the clash would take place on September 20 at Wrestlepalooza instead.

The exchange was interrupted when LA Knight stormed in and attacked Reed and Breakker. Miscommunication followed, with Knight colliding with Jey Uso and leaving him laid out. This tension carried throughout the night, as Jimmy Uso urged Jey to back Knight in his main event bout against Reed. While The Usos did help Knight after his loss, Jey ended the segment by spearing Knight, showing the rift between them is far from resolved.

Later in the night, AJ Lee made her first Raw promo appearance in over a decade. She was quickly confronted by Becky Lynch, who demanded her Intercontinental Championship back. Seth Rollins also joined the scene, backing Lynch’s demand. In response, Lee issued a challenge for a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, teaming with CM Punk to face Rollins and Lynch. Both resisted at first, but Punk’s sudden arrival and an attempted GTS on Rollins pushed them into accepting the match.

With these additions, Wrestlepalooza now boasts an even bigger lineup:

WWE Wrestlepalooza (September 20)

  • John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

  • Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs Stephanie Vaquer

  • CM Punk & AJ Lee vs Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

  • Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker vs The Usos

