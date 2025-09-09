Stevie Richards Believes AEW’s Kyle Fletcher Looks Like A Future NXT Superstar

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently shared his thoughts on AEW’s Kyle Fletcher, offering a candid take on the young talent’s potential and where he may ultimately fit best in the wrestling world.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Richards compared Fletcher’s style and future trajectory to something that might align more with WWE’s developmental system.
“You know what he looks like to me? He looks like an eventual NXT superstar. He needs seasoning. He needs somebody to teach him how to work. He needs to up his game. He needs to know the psychology of when and when not to do stuff,” Richards explained.
Richards went on to question whether AEW currently has the right environment for Fletcher to develop those skills.
“And unfortunately, in AEW, I don’t see anybody that’s listened to that could do that. These used to be the Arn Andersons, the Dean Malenkos. You still have a Jerry Lynn there. You have people there that can coach you. But I don’t think, because the culture of AEW is ‘the more you do, the more over you’ll get.’ But that’s not true. That’s why I say eventually he may move laterally or eventually down, and then sign with NXT and be in WWE.”
Richards’ comments underline his belief that Fletcher could thrive under WWE’s system, where psychology and pacing are emphasized over constant action.
