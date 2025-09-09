×
The Usos Vs Bronson Reed And Bron Breakker Official For WWE Wrestlepalooza

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 09, 2025
The Usos Vs Bronson Reed And Bron Breakker Official For WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Raw opened with major Wrestlepalooza news as a new tag team clash was made official for the upcoming premium live event.

The Usos surprised the crowd by making their way into the arena through the audience before stepping into the ring. Once inside, Jey Uso wasted no time calling out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, accusing them of crossing the line and warning they had “screwed up.”

Reed and Breakker soon arrived on the stage, where Reed fired back at The Usos. He mocked their appearance on Raw, telling Jimmy Uso that this was not SmackDown, before dubbing himself the “Tribal Thief.” The crowd responded loudly with chants for Roman Reigns, which only fueled Reed as he declared that he had already dealt with Reigns and now planned to do the same to his cousins.

Jimmy Uso then revealed that WWE official Adam Pearce had sanctioned a tag team match for Wrestlepalooza: The Usos vs Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The announcement was interrupted when LA Knight sprinted to the ring and went straight after Reed and Breakker, sparking a wild ringside brawl.

The Usos landed high-flying dives onto their opponents before the fight spilled back into the ring. Knight set up Reed for the BFT, only for Reed to counter and send Knight crashing into Jey Uso. Tensions flared as Reed charged at both men but accidentally took out Jey when Knight dodged. A heated argument then broke out between Jey Uso and LA Knight until Jimmy Uso stepped in to cool things down.

Updated Wrestlepalooza Card

  • John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

  • Tag Team Match: The Usos vs Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

  • IYO SKY vs Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant World Women’s Championship

