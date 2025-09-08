AEW Production Adjustments Revealed Backstage

All Elite Wrestling has been making behind-the-scenes adjustments to its production style over the last year, according to Fightful Select.

Among the most noticeable tweaks were changes to pyrotechnics and regular adjustments to lighting. At one point, AEW even dropped its LED aprons and barricades, opting instead for a throwback presentation that featured plain barricades and traditional ring aprons.

That setup, however, did not last long. With the start of AEW’s new television partnership with HBO Max earlier this year, the LED boards were brought back into the mix.

The move has not been universally praised. At Forbidden Door, both wrestlers and fans remarked that the LED surfaces were rougher and more punishing to take bumps on. Wrestlers had reportedly picked up cuts, scrapes, and bruises due to the harder edges of the LED equipment, which sticks out more than the standard gear.

The earlier shift away from LEDs was largely driven by safety concerns and audience feedback, and many in AEW still prefer the simpler setup for comfort and protection. Even so, there is an acknowledgment that LED boards add an undeniable polish and visual edge to the televised product.

