WWE Raw Shifts Start Time To Avoid Monday Night Football

Wrestling viewership is once again feeling the sting of football season. With both college football and the NFL now in full swing, AEW Collision and WWE SmackDown have already seen their ratings dip over recent weekends. WWE Raw, long accustomed to going head-to-head with Monday Night Football, faces the same battle starting tonight, but changes are on the way to minimize the clash.

PWInsider has confirmed that beginning next Monday, Raw will permanently shift its start time to 7 p.m. EST for the fall, including the upcoming Madison Square Garden taping in November. The move reduces Raw’s overlap with Monday Night Football, meaning tonight will be the only full head-to-head clash of the season, when Seth Rollins’ Chicago Bears meet the Minnesota Vikings.

On the WWE side, the spotlight is firmly on AJ Lee, who will make her first Raw appearance in over a decade. After returning last Friday on SmackDown to help CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Lee is expected to team with her husband for a mixed tag showdown at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

