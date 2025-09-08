×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Shifts Start Time To Avoid Monday Night Football

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 08, 2025
WWE Raw Shifts Start Time To Avoid Monday Night Football

Wrestling viewership is once again feeling the sting of football season. With both college football and the NFL now in full swing, AEW Collision and WWE SmackDown have already seen their ratings dip over recent weekends. WWE Raw, long accustomed to going head-to-head with Monday Night Football, faces the same battle starting tonight, but changes are on the way to minimize the clash.

PWInsider has confirmed that beginning next Monday, Raw will permanently shift its start time to 7 p.m. EST for the fall, including the upcoming Madison Square Garden taping in November. The move reduces Raw’s overlap with Monday Night Football, meaning tonight will be the only full head-to-head clash of the season, when Seth Rollins’ Chicago Bears meet the Minnesota Vikings.

On the WWE side, the spotlight is firmly on AJ Lee, who will make her first Raw appearance in over a decade. After returning last Friday on SmackDown to help CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Lee is expected to team with her husband for a mixed tag showdown at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

September 8, 2025 at

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy