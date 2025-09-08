WWE Raw Shifts Start Time To Avoid Monday Night Football

Wrestling viewership is once again feeling the sting of football season. With both college football and the NFL now in full swing, AEW Collision and WWE SmackDown have already seen their ratings dip over recent weekends. WWE Raw, long accustomed to going head-to-head with Monday Night Football, faces the same battle starting tonight, but changes are on the way to minimize the clash.
PWInsider has confirmed that beginning next Monday, Raw will permanently shift its start time to 7 p.m. EST for the fall, including the upcoming Madison Square Garden taping in November. The move reduces Raw’s overlap with Monday Night Football, meaning tonight will be the only full head-to-head clash of the season, when Seth Rollins’ Chicago Bears meet the Minnesota Vikings.
On the WWE side, the spotlight is firmly on AJ Lee, who will make her first Raw appearance in over a decade. After returning last Friday on SmackDown to help CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Lee is expected to team with her husband for a mixed tag showdown at Wrestlepalooza later this month.
WWE Monday Night RAW
September 8, 2025 at
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Hashtag: #raw
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sep. 8th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 9th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 10th 2025
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sep. 11th 2025
Norfolk, Virginia
Sep. 12th 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Sep. 14th 2025
Springfield, Massachusetts
Sep. 15th 2025
Winter Park, Florida
Sep. 16th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
London, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 17th 2025
Toledo, Ohio
Sep. 19th 2025
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep. 20th 2025
Indianapolis, Indiana
Sep. 20th 2025
