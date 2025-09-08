×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former WWF And WCW Wrestler Chuck Coates Has Passed Away

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 08, 2025
Former WWF And WCW Wrestler Chuck Coates Has Passed Away

Chuck Coates, who wrestled for WWF, WCW, and a number of independent promotions across the Carolinas, has passed away at the age of 63. Coates had been dealing with serious heart problems following bypass surgery and had undergone four more operations in recent weeks. He also fought and overcame cancer three times during his adult life.

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, Coates began his wrestling career in the 1980s and became well known as an enhancement talent on both WWF and WCW programming. He shared the ring with names such as The Big Bossman, Akeem, Sting, and Dustin Rhodes, taking on both heel and babyface roles as storylines required.

Away from national television, Coates was a fixture on the independent scene. He wrestled for SAPW and NAWA as one of the German Stormtroopers, a persona he also carried to Puerto Rico’s WWC, where he clashed with Rex King and Ray Gonzalez. In North Carolina, he frequently appeared under a mask as The Russian Assassin for The Italian Stallion’s PWF and later adopted the Mad Maxx persona across several Mid-Atlantic territories.

In the late 1990s, Coates returned to WWF programming, taking on rising stars including Kurt Angle on secondary shows. He also continued working in PWF Mid-Atlantic under his real name, remaining active for decades. His final match came earlier this year.

His wife, Cynthia Lucas Chandler Coates, announced his passing on Facebook with a moving tribute.

“This is not a post I ever thought I’d have to make. My wonderful husband Chuck Coates took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven at 3:44am while I held his hand. Please pray for our family as we navigate the days ahead.”

WNS send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Chuck Coates during this difficult time.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Monday Night RAW

September 8, 2025 at

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Hashtag: #raw
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sep. 8th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 9th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 10th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sep. 11th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Norfolk, Virginia

Sep. 12th 2025

#smackdown

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 12th 2025

#worlds collide

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 14th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Springfield, Massachusetts

Sep. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Winter Park, Florida

Sep. 16th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

London, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Toledo, Ohio

Sep. 19th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All Out 2025

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sep. 20th 2025

#all out

WWE Wrestlepalooza

Indianapolis, Indiana

Sep. 20th 2025

#wrestlepalooza

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy