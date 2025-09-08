Former WWF And WCW Wrestler Chuck Coates Has Passed Away

Chuck Coates, who wrestled for WWF, WCW, and a number of independent promotions across the Carolinas, has passed away at the age of 63. Coates had been dealing with serious heart problems following bypass surgery and had undergone four more operations in recent weeks. He also fought and overcame cancer three times during his adult life.

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, Coates began his wrestling career in the 1980s and became well known as an enhancement talent on both WWF and WCW programming. He shared the ring with names such as The Big Bossman, Akeem, Sting, and Dustin Rhodes, taking on both heel and babyface roles as storylines required.

Away from national television, Coates was a fixture on the independent scene. He wrestled for SAPW and NAWA as one of the German Stormtroopers, a persona he also carried to Puerto Rico’s WWC, where he clashed with Rex King and Ray Gonzalez. In North Carolina, he frequently appeared under a mask as The Russian Assassin for The Italian Stallion’s PWF and later adopted the Mad Maxx persona across several Mid-Atlantic territories.

In the late 1990s, Coates returned to WWF programming, taking on rising stars including Kurt Angle on secondary shows. He also continued working in PWF Mid-Atlantic under his real name, remaining active for decades. His final match came earlier this year.

His wife, Cynthia Lucas Chandler Coates, announced his passing on Facebook with a moving tribute.

“This is not a post I ever thought I’d have to make. My wonderful husband Chuck Coates took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven at 3:44am while I held his hand. Please pray for our family as we navigate the days ahead.”

WNS send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Chuck Coates during this difficult time.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).