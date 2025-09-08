Jim Ross Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WCW Nitro Launch

On a recent episode of his podcast “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross looked back on Vince McMahon’s reaction to the debut of WCW Nitro and the buzz surrounding Lex Luger’s surprise appearance.

Ross recalled that McMahon was not overly enthusiastic about the launch of Nitro but recognized it was bound to happen.

“I don’t think he was too high on it. I think he knew that it was inevitable. They’re there for the fight and for the competition, and so we kind of knew that things like that were going to happen. Just didn’t know when or exactly the mythology and how it’s going to go down,” Ross said.

As for Luger showing up on the first Nitro, Ross explained why it was not a shock at the time.

“Nobody was shocked that Luger made that move, because his character sometimes was in jeopardy, but he was a big star, and it gave him attention and created awareness, and that’s what they wanted to do, and they succeeded,” he added.

The full discussion can be heard on the latest episode of “Grilling JR.”