AEW Concerns Grow As Wardlow Reportedly Suffers Possible Torn Pec

Wardlow is believed to be dealing with an injury that could sideline him for an extended period.
According to Fightful Select, concern within AEW is that the powerhouse may have suffered a torn pec. While nothing has been confirmed, speculation is that the injury may have occurred during his surprise return at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he attacked Swerve Strickland and joined forces with The Don Callis Family.
Wardlow had only just wrapped filming two seasons of American Gladiators before making his return. Production took place in France over the summer, with the series set to air on Amazon Prime at a later date. The show will be hosted by The Miz and will also include Rick Boogs, Kamille, and Jessie Goddarz among its cast.
The former three-time TNT Champion has not competed since the March 13, 2024 edition of Dynamite, the same night Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut. On that show, Wardlow unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.
