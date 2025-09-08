×
Sting Calls AEW Revolution Retirement Match The Highlight Of His 40-Year Career

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 08, 2025
Sting recently reflected on his farewell bout at AEW Revolution 2024, sharing that it unfolded exactly how he had hoped it would.

The match featured a special moment for his family, as his sons Garrett and Steven Borden joined his entrance and even got physically involved, hitting Stinger Splashes on The Young Bucks. Seeing them dressed as Wolfpac Sting and Surfer Sting was something the legend described as the pinnacle of his career.

“It was exactly as I envisioned it being. It was like a dream, a surreal kind of a situation to actually witness it, even though I had pictured it happening exactly the way it did. But an amazing night,” Sting told The Wrestling Classic. “It’s just going to be etched in my mind forever. It’s probably the highlight of 40 years for me.”

The interview was conducted at WrestleVerse Fest in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on August 30. Sting is currently making special appearances on what he has called his “2025 or Never” tour, a series of events marking the final times he will appear in full Sting paint.

“It’s not a goodbye, it’s just no more of this (facepaint),” he explained.

Upcoming appearances include Horrorhound Weekend in Cincinnati on September 13, Arkansas Comic Con in Little Rock on September 14, and Houston Celebrity Comic Con on September 20.

Sting wrestled his official retirement match at AEW Revolution on March 3, 2024, where he and Darby Allin retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

